Diane Neal

The Virginia native is one of many memorable actresses to portray an assistant district attorney of the Sex Crimes Bureau on the show. Neal starred on the NBC series from 2003 to 2012, after playing a one-off character in 2001. She has since been seen on Power and had a recurring role on both NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. In 2015, Neal appeared on The Following and one episode of Blue Bloods. The following year, she made her directorial debut with Alphabet Boys.

In November 2019, Neal got herself into hot water when she reportedly called her former costar Hargitay a “total bitch” in court documents obtained by Page Six. Based on the docs, she reportedly told her former campaign manager, Rachel Himsel, that the only SVU castmember that she got along with was Ice-T and the others were “awful people.” The comments were shared in an email that is part of her ex-boyfriend JB Benn’s lawsuit against her following her suit against him for “sexually and physically abusing her.” Neal told Us in December that the remarks were “the funniest thing I’ve ever heard,” and Hargitay “just laughed” when the two spoke about the incident.