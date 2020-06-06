Michaela McManus

In 2008, the Rhode Island native not only joined the series as the third ADA assigned to SVU, Kim Greylek, but she also portrayed Lindsey Strauss on One Tree Hill. In 2009, the actress left SVU after one season. She later had a recurring role on The Vampire Diaries beginning in 2010 and played Tara on Awake in 2012. From 2015 to 2016, the actress was seen on Aquarius, and a year later she landed the role of Alana Hayes on SEAL Team. She was also a part of the short-lived series The Village in 2019. The actress has been married to Mike Daniels since 2011 and they have two sons.