Robert John Burke

The New York native made his SVU debut in 2002 as Captain Ed Tucker, a member of the Internal Affairs Bureau. As a recurring character until 2017, he was focused on bringing down dirty cops. Later, he romantically linked to Benson and popped back up in a 2020 episode in which his character died. In 2018, Burke played Chief Bridges in BlacKkKlansman and appeared in Boarding School and We Only Know So Much among other films. In 2019, the actor played William Fairchild on Project Blue Book. Burke is married with two children and is a volunteer firefighter when he’s not acting.