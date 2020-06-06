Stephanie March

As ADA Alexandra Cabot, March’s character was the first assistant district attorney assigned to the SVU team — and she appeared in 13 seasons. The Texas native was a staple on the show from 2000 to 2012, before returning in 2018 for one episode. In 2013, March was in Innocence before landing a recurring role on Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter in 2015. In 2017, the actress played Emma in Who We Are Now and two years later star starred in The Social Ones, which she also co executive produced. In 2015, after 10 years of marriage she and celebrity chef Bobby Flay divorced. Two years later she wed tech investor Dan Benton at their home in Katonah, New York.