Jon Bernthal

After his character Shane Walsh was killed at the end of season 2 — a planned exit that he knew about when signing on for the show — he went on to star in Mob City and The Bear and ​finished filming American Gigolo. On the movie front, he has starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Baby Driver, Ford v Ferrari, The Many Saints of Newark, Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and more. Bernthal has been married to Erin Angle since 2010 and they have three children.