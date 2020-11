Jon Bernthal

After his character Shane Walsh was killed at the end of season 2 — a planned exit that he knew about when signing on for the show — he went on to star in Mob City and later landed the lead in The Punisher. On the movie front, he has starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Baby Driver and Ford v Ferrari. Bernthal has been married to Erin Angle since 2010 and they have three children.