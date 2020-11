Michael Rooker

Rooker portrayed Daryl’s brother, Merle Dixon, and one of the biggest villains in the series, but exited the show in season 3. He has since become part of the Avengers universe, portraying Yondu Udonta in both Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He also starred in True Detective, The Dark Tower and is set to appear in F9 and The Suicide Squad in 2021.