The Scottish actress’ 2019 departure from the AMC series wasn’t the end for her character, Anne — it was only the beginning.

McIntosh returned to The Walking Dead universe in 2021 for the final season of the TWD spinoff, World Beyond, and is set to star alongside Lincoln in the untitled Walking Dead movie. She also appeared in Lodge 49 and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.