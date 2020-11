Steven Yeun

Yeun’s Glenn was another shocking season 7 premiere death. The actor has landed multiple roles since this exit, including in the movies Okja, Mayhem, Troll Hunters and Burning. He also appeared in CBS All Access’ reboot of The Twilight Zone. Additionally, he does a lot of voice work for both film and TV. Yeun married Joana Pak in December 2016, and they have two children together.