Seth Rogen

In November 2021, the Pineapple Express actor dissed 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Sumit Singh for being a mama’s boy. “Sumit is straight up HORNY that his mom moved into his house,” he tweeted, before letting his followers know: “This is a 90 Day Fiancé related tweet.”

It’s not the first time Rogen has gone public with his fandom for the TLC series. On Election Day 2020, he shocked fans when he tweeted, “It all comes down to Colty and his mother,” as the U.S. waited for the results in Nevada. It was a reference to Colt Johnson, who is a staple in the 90 Day Fiancé universe — and a Las Vegas local.