Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect star portrayed a fractured version of the classic princess in 2014’s Into the Woods. The big screen adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s musical tells a darker tale of a witch (Meryl Streep) who enlists the assistance of a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) to procure magical items from fairy tale figures to reverse a curse on their family. Kendrick’s Cinderella does have a romantic interest in Cinderella’s Prince (Chris Pine), but is uncertain that her happy ending includes him or a palace.