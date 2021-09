Brandy Norwood

The Moesha alum was the first Black actress to play any Disney princess in 1997’s Wonderful World of Disney remake of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. In another first, her fairy godmother was Black, with executive producer Houston earning the role. The star-studded cast also included Paolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, Veanne Cox and Natalie Desselle Reid.