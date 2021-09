Camila Cabello

The former Fifth Harmony singer embodied Cinderella in Amazon Prime Video’s 2021 take on the fairy tale. With the help of her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter), Cinderella makes her dreams come true. The fantasy film also stars Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Maddie Baillio as stepsister Anastasia, Charlotte Spencer as stepsister Drizella, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice.