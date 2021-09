Gemma Craven

The 1976 musical retelling of the classic story earned two Oscar nominations, including Best Original Song, for the sibling duo of Richard and Robert Sherman. In The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella, Craven’s Cinderella falls for Prince Edward (Richard Chamberlain) while living in the small kingdom of Euphrania. The couple live happily ever after, despite Edward almost marrying someone else.