Lily James

James took on the princess role in 2015’s Cinderella, Disney’s live-action version of their classic story. The Downton Abbey alum acted alongside Richard Madden (as the Prince), Cate Blanchett (as Stepmother) and Helena Bonham Carter (as Fairy Godmother). The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Achievement in Costume Design. It was also the beginning of live-action makeovers from the studio, which later released Beauty in the Beast, Dumbo, Aladdin and The Lion King.