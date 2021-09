Mary Pickford

Pickford (born Gladys Marie Smith) portrayed the princess in 1914’s silent Cinderella. Her real-life husband at the time, Owen Moore, was Prince Charming. The former couple split in 1920 and the Canadian actress went on to marry two more times: to Douglas Fairbanks from 1920 to 1936 and to Charles Rodgers from 1939 until her death in 1979.