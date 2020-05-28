‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Cast

Hilary Duff (Lorraine), Piper Perabo (Nora), Bonnie Hunt (Kate), Alyson Stoner (Sarah), Kevin G. Schmidt (Henry), Jacob Smith (Jake), Blake Woodruff (Mike), Forrest Landis (Mark), Morgan York (Kim) and identical twins Brent and Shane Kinsman (Nigel and Kyle) recreated iconic scenes from the 2003 comedy to raise money for No Kid Hungry on May 27.

“Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 #wearefamily,” Duff captioned the series of clips via Instagram.

The family film also starred Steve Martin (Tom) and Tom Welling (Charlie).