Cobie Smulders

The How I Met Your Mother alum put a new spin on Robin Sparkles’ hit song “Let’s Go to the Mall” and encouraged her followers to stay home in order to help save lives. “I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me!” Smulders wrote via Instagram on May 8. She previously reminisced about her time on the sitcom during a chat with Stumptown costar Jake Johnson in April.