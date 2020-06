Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

On June 2, Reeves and Winter sent a virtual message to graduates from San Dimas High School by reprising their Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure roles. “We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation. We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward,” Winter said, while Reeves added, “Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done.”