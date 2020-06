Noah Centineo and Lana Condor

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor announced on June 23 that they would revisit their To All the Boys I Loved Before roles for a Black Lives Matter charity on June 30. In doing so, they will participate in a live-stream table read and read scenes from the 2019 sequel. They will also preview a portion from the franchise’s upcoming third film, Always and Forever, Lara Jean.