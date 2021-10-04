Gwyneth Paltrow

Ahead of the 2019 release of Avengers: Endgame, Paltrow revealed that Pepper Potts and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) would have a daughter in the film.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later, they’re married, and they have a child,” the Goop founder told the official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine in May 2018. “Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”