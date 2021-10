Hugh Jackman

“As soon as I saw the script, I got it,” Jackman told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 about Logan. “Logan is someone who is most scared of intimacy, and so he wants to be alone and do things for himself. The idea that, in the end, he must give his life to save someone else … I thought that was really powerful.”

At the time, Jackman didn’t realize that he heavily hinted at his character’s ending.