Jason Momoa

During an appearance at San Diego Comic Con, Momoa couldn’t help but break down the final moment of DC Comics’ first Aquaman film.

“In the last frame of this movie, you’re going to see him actually become the thing he was destined to be,” he told Entertainment Weekly in July 2018. “I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn’t hone them in so this [was the] whole journey of him going to become the king.”