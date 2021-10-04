Sarah Hyland

“So I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” the actress announced via Instagram in January 2020 about Frank Dunphy (Fred Willard). “I still feel special.”

After fans took issue with Hyland spoiling the episode before they got a chance to see for themselves, she followed up with another message, saying, “Oh, yeah, I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off guard. As his granddaughter, you’d think I’d be invited to the funeral.”