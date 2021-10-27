Top 5

Stories

Movies

Beyonce, Kristen Bell, Christian Bale and More Stars Who Have Voiced Animated Disney Characters

By
Beyonce Kristen Bell Christian Bale and More Stars Who Have Voiced Animated Disney Characters
 Disney/Pixar; Inset: John Salangsang/Shutterstock
62
4 / 62
podcast
ThanksgivingSale_111221_600x338

Jacob Tremblay

Luca Paguro in Luca (2021)

Back to top