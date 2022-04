Christine Lahti, Golden Globes (1998)

Lahti was in the bathroom when she won best actress for Chicago Hope at the 55th Golden Globe Awards.

“It put it in a good perspective for me — a healthy perspective,” the actress said during a 2017 special about the Golden Globes. “Suddenly there’s this great humor attached to this whole evening instead of just nerves and anxiety and ‘who’s gonna beat who?’”