Harry Styles, Brit Awards (2014)

Styles’ then-bandmates Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan took the stage to accept the Global Success Award at the 2014 Brit Awards.

“Has anyone seen the curly lad? Right, there’s four of us now,” Payne joked at the time.

Styles subsequently joined them and said, “I’m really sorry I was having a wee, the toilets are ages away!”