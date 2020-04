Aaron Paul — ‘The Price Is Right’

Paul notably played Jesse Pinkman on Breaking Bad from 2008 to 2013 and joined the cast of Westworld in its third season. Before this, he made an appearance on The Price Is Right in 2000. Though he lost the Showcase Showdown by overbidding on a car, Paul got the chance to redeem himself 17 years later on The Late Late Show With James Corden. However, he ultimately lost in the same portion of the show for the second time.