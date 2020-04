Chrissy Teigen — ‘Deal or No Deal’

The former Sports Illustrated model was a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal at the same time Markle was. When Teigen stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in February 2018, she opened up about her experience on the NBC show. “I think she came in the second season or something,” she recalled. “I did it from pilot season to [the] first season, and then I got demoted because I couldn’t walk down the stairs. I got fired or something.”