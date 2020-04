Joey Fatone — ‘Nick Arcade’

The ’90s was a major decade for Fatone. Not only was it the decade where he became a member of ‘NSync, but it was also a time where he appeared on the Nickelodeon game show, Nick Arcade. At the time, he incorrectly named late President Abraham Lincoln as a Democrat instead of a Republican, ultimately costing his team the win. He also told host Phil Moore that he liked to sing in the shower.