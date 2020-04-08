Linda Cardellini — ‘The Price is Right’
Before landing breakout roles as Lindsay Weir on cult favorite series Freaks and Geeks and Velma in the live-action Scooby-Doo franchise, the Dead to Me actress made her TV debut on The Price is Right in 1994. “I bid $1,000,” she said in an NPR interview in 2017. “I was one of the first people called up to contestant’s row, which I have to say was maybe one of the most exciting things that has ever actually happened to me. Like, this business is very exciting, but nothing happens all at once.”Back to top