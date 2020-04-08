Linda Cardellini — ‘The Price is Right’

Before landing breakout roles as Lindsay Weir on cult favorite series Freaks and Geeks and Velma in the live-action Scooby-Doo franchise, the Dead to Me actress made her TV debut on The Price is Right in 1994. “I bid $1,000,” she said in an NPR interview in 2017. “I was one of the first people called up to contestant’s row, which I have to say was maybe one of the most exciting things that has ever actually happened to me. Like, this business is very exciting, but nothing happens all at once.”