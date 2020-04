Meghan Markle — ‘Deal or No Deal’

While she wasn’t a contestant on Deal or No Deal, the former Tig blogger appeared on the NBC game show as a briefcase girl in 2006 and 2007. She went on to land her biggest acting role to date as Rachel Zane on Suits, which she did for seven seasons before marrying Harry in May 2018. The couple are now parents to son Archie and officially departed royal life together in March 2020.