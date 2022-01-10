Angus T. Jones

Viewers watched Jones grow up on Two and a Half Men, but the Texas native admitted that he had some regrets about playing Jake Harper.

“If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men. I’m on Two and a Half Men, and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it, and filling your head with filth,” the former actor said during a video testimonial for Forerunner Chronicles in November 2012. “People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television and your brain, and I promise you you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to television, especially with what you watch. Jake from Two and a Half Men means nothing.”

After his comments made headlines, Jones clarified that he didn’t mean to disrespect the long-running series or its creators.

“I have been the subject of much discussion, speculation and commentary over the past 24 hours. While I cannot address everything that has been said or right every misstatement or misunderstanding, there is one thing I want to make clear,” he said in a statement released to Us Weekly at the time. “Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked and over the past ten years who have become an extension of my family.”