Channing Tatum

During an interview on The Howard Stern Show in 2015, Tatum claimed that he was “pushed” into playing Duke in G.I. Joe: The Rise of the Cobra.

“Look, I’ll be honest. I f–king hate that movie. I hate that movie. I was pushed into doing that movie,” he revealed. “[After] Coach Carter, they signed me for a three-picture deal. And as a young [actor], you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, that sounds amazing, I’m doing that!’”

Although the Magic Mike star wasn’t thrilled about the project, he admitted that he was still “super lucky and blessed,” adding, “That was really not all that bad. [But you have] no option. [It’s like], ‘You’re doing this or we’re gonna sue you.’”