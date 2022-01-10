Eddie Redmayne

Although the Fantastic Beasts actor took the role of trans artist Lili Elbe with the “best intentions,” Redmayne later admitted that he considered his involvement with The Danish Girl “a mistake.”

“No, I wouldn’t take it on now,” the England native told Sunday Times in November 2021, noting that there were larger conversations about straight, cisgender actors playing LBGTQ+ characters that need to be addressed. “The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates.”