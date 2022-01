Jennette McCurdy

“I resent my career in a lot of ways,” McCurdy said during an episode of the “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast in March 2021. “I did the shows that I was on from, like, 13 to 21 and by 15, I was already embarrassed. … My friends at 15 weren’t watching this. They weren’t like, ‘Oh cool, you’re on this Nickelodeon show.’ It was embarrassing.

“The filmmaker said she was “so ashamed of the parts that I’ve done in the past,” referring to some roles as “cheesy.”