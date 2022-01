Shailene Woodley

After her time on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Woodley chose roles that allowed her to break free from Amy Juergens.

“I lost my virginity, like, seven times on screen!” she shared with Bustle in 2020. “I lost my own virginity in a really unromantic, unsexy way, [so] it’s very therapeutic for me that by playing these characters I was showing young women what they can wait for.”