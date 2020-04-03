Naomie Olindo

The Southern Charm star apologized in April 2020 for previously visiting Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari. “We are SO embarrassed, believe me,” she wrote via Instagram. “We had no idea the depth of the manipulation and how terrible of a situation this place was. We also made a mistake in that we didn’t do our research before going, and have huge regrets. I love animals and didn’t realize I was doing more harm than good by supporting this place. Really heartbreaking and I feel pretty stupid tbh.” Olindo added that “elephants should never be ridden,” which was “something I did not know before. Live and learn.”