Bill Hader

Shortly after Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in April 2014, it was announced that the Saturday Night Live alum voiced BB-8 in the film.

”[It was] J.J. [Abrams] f—king around with this sound effects app on his iPad that was attached to a talk box operated by me,” Hader told HitFix’s Drew McWeeny at the time. “It looked ridiculous, but it made BB-8’s voice. At first, I tried doing a voice, but we all agreed it sounded too human.”