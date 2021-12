Billie Lourd

Following Fisher’s death, her daughter stepped in as a younger version of Fisher’s Princess Leia in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

“Billie was playing her mother. It was a poignant thing, and something that nobody took lightly — that she was willing to stand in for her mom,” Patrick Tubach, the visual effects supervisor for ILM, a division of Lucasfilm, told Yahoo! Entertainment at the time.

The Booksmart actress also played Lieutenant Connix in the sequel trilogy.