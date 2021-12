Daniel Craig

After denying previous speculation, it was revealed in December 2015 that the Skyfall star played a stormtrooper in The Force Awakens. In one scene, Daisy Ridley’s Rey has been captured and attempts to pull off a Jedi mind trick for the first time.

“You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open,” Rey explains to Craig’s stormtrooper. Craig then replied, “I’ll tighten those restraints, scavenger scum.”