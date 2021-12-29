Jason Sudeikis

The Ted Lasso actor is another star who’s worn a stormtrooper suit, this time for a quick role in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, punching Baby Yoda.

“Yeah, that was a whole thing,” the Kansas native told UpRoxx in June 2020. “You know what? I kind of forgot about it. I can’t remember exactly how many weeks, months went by from when Adam Pally and I did that with Favreau and Taika Waititi. For me, the most significant thing was my little boy Otis, who, like any little kid from the last 50 years, loves Star Wars. And I remember he even got to see baby Yoda.”