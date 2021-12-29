Jodie Comer

The Killing Eve star played Rey’s mother in Rise of Skywalker during a flashback scene.

”It was spectacular,” Comer told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021. “But I had to keep that a secret for a long, long, long time. That’s a beast of its own. Hearing the detail that goes into the makeup and the costumes, it was so eye-opening. Speaking about green screen and visual effects, when I got Star Wars, I was like, ‘They’ll probably be a lot that I don’t see.’ But these kinds of figures, their mouths move and they were remote-controlled and there was so much there that you didn’t have to imagine.”