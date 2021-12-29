Top 5

Stories

Movies

Stars You Forgot Were in the ‘Star Wars’ Universe: Prince William, Daniel Craig and More

By
Keira Knightley Stars You Forgot Had Cameos in the Star Wars Universe
 Richard Young/Shutterstock
13
1 / 13
podcast
NewYear_121021_600x338

Keira Knightley

The Pride & Prejudice star played a body double for Portman’s Queen Padmé Amidala of Naboo in Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

“I mean, I was 12. I literally don’t remember,” the England native recalled during a March 2020 interview with Total Film magazine. “I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses. And I remember being in the background for such a long time that I’d actually fallen asleep. I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I really remember that. But apart from that, I don’t remember anything else about it.”

Back to top