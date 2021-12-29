Keira Knightley

The Pride & Prejudice star played a body double for Portman’s Queen Padmé Amidala of Naboo in Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

“I mean, I was 12. I literally don’t remember,” the England native recalled during a March 2020 interview with Total Film magazine. “I remember the headdress being so heavy, it gave me a headache. I really remember the headache from one of the headdresses. And I remember being in the background for such a long time that I’d actually fallen asleep. I was just sitting in a chair, and I was in the background, but I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I really remember that. But apart from that, I don’t remember anything else about it.”