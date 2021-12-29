Lin Manuel-Miranda

After the Hamilton creator served as a composer for the later flicks, he had a brief onscreen cameo in The Rise of Skywalker.

“I jokingly said [to J.J. Abrams], ‘Well, if you need any cantina music for Episode Seven, I’m your guy.’ He looks up and goes, ‘I do need music for the cantina in Episode Seven. John Williams doesn’t want to write that part,'” the New York native told SFGate in May 2021. “Smash cut to a few months later, I’m supposed to be writing Moana, but every spare second, I have a shared document with J.J. and we’re writing the cantina music for Episode Seven.”