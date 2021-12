Rose Byrne

The Bridesmaids actress played a handmaiden to Queen Amadala in Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

“I sort of stood there going, [nodding] ‘Uh huh,’” the Australia native told UpRoxx in November 2018. “I think they just had to, it was shot in Sydney, so they had to get a bunch of Australians in the cast. I think that’s why I got the part. … I’m, like, one of the point zero one percent who is not a Star Wars fan.”