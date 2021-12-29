Thomas Brodie-Sangster

The Love Actually actor, a big fan of the franchise, played First Officer Thannisson in The Force Awakens before telling USA Today in January 2018, “I keep saying that I’ve always wanted to play a baddie. And that counts,” noting that the call from his management team about the role immediately piqued his interest.

“They said, ‘It’s a bit odd. There’s a part in Star Wars, it films next week, we don’t really know much about it. But it might be a baddie and we think there’s a line. Do you want to do it?'” Brodie-Sangster told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Um, Yeah! It’s Star Wars!’ It’s a big childhood thing to tick off the list. Just immediately yes. Of course.”