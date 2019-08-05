Billie Lee Is Out

The SUR hostess quit her job at the restaurant and stopped filming the series in July 2019. In a lengthy blog post, Billie claimed she was bullied by one of her unnamed coworkers.

“The bullying on and off camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface, this dark black mirror held up high for everyone in public to see and to judge,” she wrote, noting the situation brought back the “depression and suicidal thoughts” she had before her transition. “Like any other time I’ve been bullied or rejected I started journaling, and I attached myself to anything and everything positive that would pull me out of this dark funk.”