Drama With the Newbies

After Jax called the new cast “thirsty,” Lala and Scheana accused them of knocking off the OGs.

“Throw them some Aquafina, for real. It’s crazy!” Lala told Us at BravoCon in November 2019. “It’s like, have we been watching all eight or seven seasons of the show? And just copy?”

Scheana added, “They’re just thrown in your face right away. … If the audience hates them, then we just get rid of them, you know?”

“It’s cutthroat!” the Give Them Lala Beauty CEO concluded.