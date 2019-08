Jax and Brittany’s Wedding

The twosome tied the knot at a castle in Kentucky on June 29, 2019. Bravo cameras captured the nuptials, which Lance Bass officiated. With the exception of Raquel and James, the entire cast of Pump Rules was in attendance and part of their big day. Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, Summer House alums Stephen McGee and Lauren Wirkus and more stars also watched the couple exchange vows.